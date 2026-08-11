CBS 2026-27 Fantasy hockey rookie preview: Gavin McKenna leads a rookie class loaded with Fantasy upside

Last season's rookie class appeared weak, so of course it produced Matthew Schaefer and Ivan Demidov, two guys who appear to have a shot to be amongst the very best at their position down the road. There's far more depth this time around, with upwards of a dozen guys who could theoretically contend for the Calder Trophy.

THE NO. 1 OVERALL PICK

Gavin McKenna (F-TOR): McKenna was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft, a title he assumed years ago and held onto throughout the process. McKenna played collegiate hockey at Penn State a season ago, racking up 15 goals and 51 points in 35 games. He was the Big Ten scoring champion, Big Ten Rookie of the Year, and a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. McKenna is a dynamic and supremely talented offensive player. He's also joining a Toronto team that projects to be far better than your typical squad that makes the top pick in the draft. He's going to be thrust into an immediate role and the talent the Leafs can surround him with should help ease the transition.

THE 2026 (SWEDISH) DRAFTEES

Ivan Stenberg (F-SJ): Stenberg went No. 2 overall to the Sharks, one pick behind McKenna. There was talk that San Jose was leaning towards a defenseman with the selection, but Stenberg was viewed as the second-best option in the draft by most everyone and the Sharks wisely didn't overthink things. Stenberg has a massive shot and the ability to play both wings. He's creative and his compete level is strong. I felt he had the greatest combination of both floor and ceiling amongst the 2026 draftees.

Viggo Bjorck (F-WPG): The NHL still has a bias against undersized forwards, especially when they're 5-foot-9 centers. Bjorck's tape – both with his club team in Djurgardens and during his time playing for Sweden internationally – was worthy of a top-five pick. Bjorck ended up going No. 8 overall. He consistently generates offense, both as the result of his natural skill and a unique ability to win battles all over the ice. Winnipeg signed Bjorck to an entry-level deal a couple of weeks after the draft and he's going to be in their Opening Night lineup.

THE 2025 DRAFTEES

Porter Martone (F-PHI): Martone was one of the best players in the country in his one season at Michigan State, posting 25 goals and 50 points in 35 games. He led the World Juniors with six goals and joined the Flyers late in the year, totaling four goals and 10 points in nine games. He added five points in 10 playoff games. Martone's seamless transition to the best league in the world was remarkable. His shot and aggressive style of play were always going to play at any level, but the fact Martone was able to handle the NHL pace so well was the real story. I think he's the most valuable asset in the Flyers' organization.

Anton Frondell (F-CHI): Frondell signed his entry-level deal last July and was loaned back to the Djurgardens team for which Bjorck played. He had 20 goals in 43 games and finished the year in Chicago, picking up nine points in a dozen games in a brief, late-season cameo. Like most Swedes, Frondell is a heady, versatile player. He's played center in the past, but I think he's better suited for the wing. He looks like an ideal second option for the Blackhawks down the road behind Connor Bedard.

THE CAPITALS

Cole Hutson (D-WSH): Hutson's numbers were down a bit in his second and final season at Boston University, but he still managed 32 points in 35 games. He was in the Washington lineup by mid-March and closed the year with 10 points in 14 NHL appearances. He's more physical and plays harder than his older brother Lane, but Cole doesn't have Lane's hockey sense. Granted, very few do. Hutson will be a top-four rearguard for the Caps starting this season.

Ilya Protas (F-WSH): Protas dominated in his lone OHL campaign (124 points in 61 games), dominated in his lone AHL season (29 goals, 66 points in 69 games), and added four points in his first four NHL games at the tail end of last year. Like his older brother and now teammate Aliaksei, Ilya is a massive human (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) with a sweet set of hands. How both these guys lasted to Round 3 in their respective drafts is one of life's greatest mysteries.

THE GOALIES

Jacob Fowler (G-MTL): Fowler was good in his first 17 NHL games a season ago, posting a 9-6-2 record along with a 2.43 GAA and .908 save percentage. I think he's ready for full-time NHL duty, but the fact Montreal signed Jakub Dobes to a three-year, $16 million extension this summer suggests he's the favorite for playing time. Sam Montembeault is also still around.

Sebastian Cossa (G-UTA): Cossa, the No. 15 overall pick in 2021 by Detroit, has played in one NHL game and that came in the 2024-25 season. He was acquired by Utah for a first-round draft pick in June and will begin the year as the club's backup, as they look to lighten the load on starter Karel Vejmelka, who led the NHL in appearances last season with 64.

THE NEWEST RUSSIAN

Roman Kantserov (F-CHI): Kantserov led the KHL in goals last season as a 21-year-old, totaling 36 (and 64 points) in 63 games. If he's producing at that level in the second-best league in the world, then he's ready for a major role in the NHL. Kantserov signed his entry-level contract in May and by all accounts he's going to open the season in a top-six role for the club in addition to seeing a boatload of power-play time.

THE OTHERS

James Hagens (F-BOS): Hagens had 47 points in 34 games during his sophomore season at Boston College. He played in a half dozen AHL games before joining the Bruins for the end of the season. He's about as naturally gifted as any player on this list, but I'm simply not sure how the club plans on immediately deploying him.

Konsta Helenius (F-BUF): Helenius averaged exactly a point-per-game (21 goals, 63 points) in his second AHL campaign. He was also awesome for Finland at the World Championship. Helenius is ready to serve as the club's No. 2 center, although my guess is they start him in a lesser role.

Victor Eklund (F-NYI): The Islanders made no notable offensive additions this offseason, suggesting they're hoping one of their younger players can seize a meaningful role. Eklund is the leading candidate, considering he appeared in last year's season finale for the club.