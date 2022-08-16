Paquette agreed to terms on a one-year contract with KHL side Dinamo Minsk, RDS.ca reports.

Paquette played in just 24 games for the Canadiens last season while splitting his time between the NHL and AHL. While a return to North America isn't impossible, this could mark the end of Paquette's time in the NHL where he has played in 448 games over nine seasons, including winning the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2020.