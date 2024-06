Guindon went unsigned by the Canadiens ahead of Saturday's deadline and will now be eligible to re-enter the 2024 NHL Draft, per CapFriendly.

Guindon has reached the 55-point threshold in each of his three seasons with OHL Owen Sound, so there should be plenty of interest in the 20-year-old center's service this time around. The knock Guindon will no doubt be his height, or lack thereof at 5'10", but that likely won't stop some team taking a late-round flier on the Ontario native.