Kolarik has racked up 56 points in 65 outings over two seasons with the Mannheim Adler of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga.

Kolarik -- a highly touted collegiate player for the University of Michigan -- never was able to latch on with an NHL club -- appearing in just six league games. After several years in the AHL, the 31-year-old opted to head overseas making stops in Sweden, Russia and Switzerland before finally landing in Germany. While never may be too strong of a word, it would be quite a surprise to see the Pennsylvania native work his way back into the NHL at this point in his career.