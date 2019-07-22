Chase Balisy: Signs with DEL club
Balisy put pen to paper on a one-year contract with Straubing (DEL) on Sunday.
Balisy couldn't break into the Senators' lineup last season, instead playing in 76 games for AHL Belleville, in which he tallied seven goals and 15 helpers. The Western Michigan University product was taken in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Draft following a four-year collegiate career. At this point, the 27-year-old will likely see his NHL career come to an end having logged eight games for the Panthers in which he failed to register a point.
