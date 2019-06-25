The Wild aren't going to give Lang a qualifying offer prior to Tuesday's deadline, so he'll become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Lang spent the entirety of the 2018-19 season in the ECHL and his hopes of ever cracking an NHL roster are quickly dwindling. He'll likely be hoping to land an AHL-only deal with a different organization this offseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories