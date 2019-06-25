Chase Lang: Let go by Minnesota
The Wild aren't going to give Lang a qualifying offer prior to Tuesday's deadline, so he'll become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Lang spent the entirety of the 2018-19 season in the ECHL and his hopes of ever cracking an NHL roster are quickly dwindling. He'll likely be hoping to land an AHL-only deal with a different organization this offseason.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...