Bourque inked a contract with EHC Munchen (DEL) on Monday.

Bourque spent the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Bridgeport, for which he racked up 15 goals and 39 helpers, but didn't show team brass enough to earn an NHL contract. The winger will return to Europe for the first time since 2013-14 when he was playing in Switzerland with EHC Biel-Bienne. At this point, this likely marks the end of the 33-year-old's NHL career, having played in 51 games for Washington, Pittsburgh and Boston, in which he notched two goals, six helpers and 18 PIM.