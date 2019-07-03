Butler will hang up his skates and end his professional career, the team announced Wednesday.

Butler was limited to a mere 13 NHL games last season, instead spending the bulk of the year in the minors with AHL San Antonio. Over the course of his 11-year career, the 32-year-old notched 14 goals, 72 assists and 187 PIM in 407 contests. Selected by the Sabres in the fourth round of the 2005 NHL Draft, the blueliner would go on to play for Buffalo, Calgary and St. Louis.