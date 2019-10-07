Chris Casto: Signs overseas

Casto inked a one-year deal with German club Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Casto has spent his entire career in the minors, most recently with AHL Bridgeport in 2018-19 in which he notched four goals and nine helpers in 43 appearances. While the move to Germany will extend the 27-year-old's career, it likely marks the end of his chances of playing in the NHL.

