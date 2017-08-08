Chris Desousa: Joining Italian club
DeSousa agreed to terms on a one-year deal with HC Bolzano of the Erste Bank Eishockey Liga on Monday.
DeSousa played collegiate hockey in Canada at the University of Prince Edward Island, where he racked up 113 points in 104 outings. The center went undrafted despite averaging more than a point per game and has spent the past two seasons splitting time between the AHL and ECHL. With no clear path to the NHL, the 26-year-old will head overseas to extend his professional career.
