DiDomenico agreed to terms on a two-year contract with SCL Tigers (NLA) on Wednesday.

Prior to a mid-February trade, DiDomenico logged 24 games for the Senators last year. In those appearances, the center tallied six goals, four assists and 23 shots. Once the Toronto native joined the Blackhawks, he spent the rest of the campaign in the minors with AHL Rockford. It will be a homecoming of sorts for the 29-year-old who previously spent four seasons with the Tigers from 2013-17.