DiDomenico was waived by the Senators on Thursday, Sportsnet'sElliotte Friedman reports.

DiDomenico has been active for most of the Senators games in November, but his ice time has been fairly limited. Unless he is claimed on waivers, DiDomenico will enter the free agent market early on in his second NHL season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories