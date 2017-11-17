Chris Kelly: Not wanting to end NHL career

Kelly has been skating with Carleton University, but he's not giving up on his goal to latch on with an NHL team, Wayne Scanlan of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Kelly secured a PTO with Edmonton ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, but he left without securing a deal that would give him the right to play at least one season in "The Big E." Originally drafted by the Senators in 1999, Kelly's recorded 289 points (123 goals, 166 assists) over 833 career contests between Ottawa and Boston.