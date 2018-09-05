Chris Kelly: Turns to coaching

Kelly was hired as a development coach for the Senators on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old spent eight years with the Senators, six with the Bruins, and he finished his NHL career with the Ducks in 2017-18. Kelly -- who won the Stanley Cup with the B's in 2011 -- produced 123 goals and 168 assists over 845 contests at the top level, plus he was in contention for the Selke Trophy four times. His next career step is to develop prospects in Ottawa.