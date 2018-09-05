Chris Kelly: Turns to coaching
Kelly was hired as a development coach for the Senators on Wednesday.
The 37-year-old spent eight years with the Senators, six with the Bruins, and he finished his NHL career with the Ducks in 2017-18. Kelly -- who won the Stanley Cup with the B's in 2011 -- produced 123 goals and 168 assists over 845 contests at the top level, plus he was in contention for the Selke Trophy four times. His next career step is to develop prospects in Ottawa.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...