Chris Kunitz: Needs new team

Kunitz doesn't want to retire, but won't be offered a contract by the Lightning, Joe Smith of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.

Kunitz, a four time Stanley Cup champion, isn't going to offer elite-level offensive production anymore -- he notched just 29 points last season -- but the veteran can still be a depth contributor in a bottom-six role. A team looking to add the winger can likely expect to pay between $1-2 million, a relative bargain given his experience.