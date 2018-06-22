Chris Kunitz: Needs new team
Kunitz doesn't want to retire, but won't be offered a contract by the Lightning, Joe Smith of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.
Kunitz, a four time Stanley Cup champion, isn't going to offer elite-level offensive production anymore -- he notched just 29 points last season -- but the veteran can still be a depth contributor in a bottom-six role. A team looking to add the winger can likely expect to pay between $1-2 million, a relative bargain given his experience.
