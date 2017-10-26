Lee signed a one-year deal to return to Magnitogorsk Metallurg on Thursday, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.

Lee attended Kings training camp on a PTO in the hopes of making his NHL debut, but instead will return to the KHL where he has played for the last four years. Following a four-year collegiate career with SUNY-Potsdam, the 37-year-old bounced around the minors in North America before heading to Germany to play in the DEL. His tryout with Los Angeles was probably the last shot the blueliner had of ever making it onto an NHL roster.