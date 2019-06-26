Chris Martenet: Fails to receive QO
Martenet wasn't issued a qualifying offer from the Stars, making him a free agent July 1.
The 6-foot-7 defenseman battled with mono back in 2017, and hasn't made it past the ECHL in his career. He faces bleak chances to make an NHL roster to contribute going forward.
