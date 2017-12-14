Neil announced his retirement from the NHL on Thursday.

Neil -- who spent his entire 15-year NHL career with the Senators -- was offered a PTO with the Canadiens at the start of the season, but declined, preferring to stick with one team. Even in the locked out 2004-05 campaign, the 38-year-old played for Ottawa's AHL affiliate in Binghamton, rather than heading overseas like many other players. Drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 1998 NHL Draft, the winger would go on to play in 1026 games as a persistent pest and enforcer and racking up 2522 PIM (20th all-time). In addition to his time spent in the box, the Ontario native tallied 112 goals and 138 assists in the regular season, as well as accruing 19 points -- and 204 more PIM -- in 95 playoff contests.