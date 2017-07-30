Neil is "not stressed at all" by the fact that he hasn't signed with a new team four weeks into free agency, Postmedia reports.

Neil's fourth contract with the Senators has expired, so he's looking for work as an unrestricted free agent. Apparently, the 38-year-old is getting attention on the open market, but he won't take just any offer that's on the table. "Everything is pretty quiet right now," Neil said. "Obviously, I've had some offers from teams. Looking at it, it wasn't the right fit at the time. There's some stuff in the air, and we're still going through it. It's not just me I'm thinking about. It's my wife and my kids. It's got to be the right kind of fit, like Ottawa has been through my whole career." Indeed, Neil had been property of the Sens since they drafted him in the sixth round of the 1998 draft. He's accumulated 250 points (112 goals, 138 assists) in 1,026 games.