Chris Stewart: Signs with KHL club
Stewart has joined HC Slovan Bratislava (KHL) on a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.
Stewart logged 54 games split between the Wild and Flames last season, in which he tallied 10 goals and six helpers. The winger will make his first foray into the KHL, having previously spent time in Germany and the Czech Republic during the 2012-13 lockout. This could mark the end of the veteran's NHL career, which would see him retire having tallied 160 goals, 161 assists and 729 PIM in 652 outings.
