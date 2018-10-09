Chris Stewart: Steps away from hockey for personal reasons
Stewart did not end up reporting to HC Slovan Bratislava (KHL) to honor his one-year contract, citing "serious family problems," Czech news source Hokej.cz reports.
It appears that Stewart has played his last game of competitive hockey. The NHL journeyman compiled 10 goals and six assists over 54 games between the Wild and Flames in 2017-18.
