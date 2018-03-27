Christian Ehrhoff: Retiring from professional hockey
Ehrhoff will hang up his skates and call it a career, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.
Ehrhoff logged 52 games for DEL Cologne this season, in which he tallied eight goals and 23 helpers. The highlight of the veteran's season came when he helped Germany win a silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics. In the NHL, the blueliner appeared in 789 games spread out across six organizations. The 35-year-old's contract buyout with the Sabres -- a $40 million, 10-year contract signed in 2011 -- will see him continue to get paid by the club through the 2027-28 season.
