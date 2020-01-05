Christian Folin: Let go by Montreal
The Canadiens placed Folin on unconditional waivers Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Folin had played just five games with the Canadiens this season, registering one assist, so this news isn't quite surprising. The 28-year-old seemed to fall out of favor with the Habs coaching staff, and will look to get a fresh start elsewhere around the league. He has 43 points in 233 career NHL games, so this news likely won't have a big impact from a fantasy perspective.
