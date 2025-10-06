Jaros agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Spartak Moscow on Monday, per Hockey News Hub.

Jaros was placed on unconditional waivers by the Blue Jackets on Oct. 2 to secure his release from the club. It seems the 29-year-old defenseman would rather play overseas in the KHL than in the minors, where he was certainly headed once the Jackets' training camp wrapped up. At this point, this probably marks the end of Jaros' NHL career, which would see him eventually retire having played in 94 regular-season games for the Senators, Sharks and Devils.