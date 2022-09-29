Gibson was released from his professional tryout with the Coyotes on Thursday.
Considering the Coyotes have rather lackluster options in net, this doesn't bode well for Gibson's ability to find a two-way deal before the season starts. The 29-year-old may have to settle for an AHL-only deal or head overseas to find playing time in 2022-23.
