Wilson will join Donbass Donetsk (KHL) as an assistant coach, ending his professional career.

Wilson returns to the club with which he won the 2012-13 Continental Cup after racking up 20 points in 51 regular-season contests. The blueliner spent the 2017-18 campaign with AIK in the Swedish league -- his sixth season playing in Europe. The Minnesota native spent the bulk of his career in the AHL (322 points in 487 games), but did make 36 appearances in an NHL lineup, scoring four goals and four assists in those brief stops.