Clayton Stoner: Moving onto bench
Stoner (undisclosed) will join the Vegas Golden Knights' youth system as coach of their 12AA team, ending his professional career.
Stoner spent the 2017-18 campaign on long-term injured reserve due to an undisclosed injury and hasn't played since. The defenseman spent eight seasons in the NHL with the Wild and Ducks, appearing in 360 games and tallying seven goals, 41 assists and 659 hits along the way.
