Cody Bass: Earns professional tryout with Colorado

Bass has signed a PTO with the Avalanche, and will compete for a spot in the organization at training camp.

The 31-year-old center has recorded 10 points (four goals, six assists) and 69 penalty minutes in 47 games with AHL Milwaukee the past two years. The bruiser is a long shot to crack an NHL lineup for his first time since the 2016-17 season.

