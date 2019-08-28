Cody Bass: Hanging up skates
Bass announced his retirement from professional hockey Wednesday.
Bass suited up in 75 NHL games over his career, in which he notched two goals and three helpers while racking up 107 PIM. The 32-year-old spent the bulk of his career in the AHL as an enforcer, picking up 944 PIM in 452 minor-league contests.
