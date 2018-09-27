Cody Bass: Released from PTO

Bass was let go by the Avalanche on Thursday.

Bass was a long shot to make the Avs' Opening Night roster. If he can't secure an NHL contract, the winger could head overseas or latch on with an minor-league club. Considering the Ontario native has logged 417 career games in the AHL, there are likely to be several interested clubs that would welcome his experience on a minor-league deal.

