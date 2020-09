Ceci will test free agency, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

There's still a chance that Ceci will re-sign with the Maple Leafs, but he'll see what kind of offers are out there on the open market before making a final decision. The 26-year-old blueliner appeared in 56 games with Toronto in 2019-20, picking up eight points while registering a plus-7 rating and averaging 20:32 of ice time over that span.