Cody Franson: Signs two-year pact with Russian club
Franson signed a two-year contract with Avangard Omsk of the KHL on Wednesday, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.
Avangard's challengers should expect additional bumps and bruises the next two seasons, as physicality and grit have been the staple of Franson's game. He amassed 987 hits to go along with his 212 points (43 goals, 169 assists) over 550 career NHL contests split between the Maple Leafs, Predators, Sabres and Blackhawks, respectively.
