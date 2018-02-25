Goloubef signed a two-way contract with the Flames on Sunday that will take him to the end of this season. He's been waived for reassignment to AHL Stockton.

The Flames had a chance to get a closer look at Goloubef, as he represented Team Canada at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and took home a bronze medal. Now 28 years old, the defenseman was originally selected by the Blue Jackets with a second-round (37th overall) draft pick. He's provided only two goals and 21 assists through 129 NHL contests split between Columbus and Colorado, so fantasy owners shopping for help on the virtual blue line should look in another direction.