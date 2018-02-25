Cody Goloubef: Inks deal two-way contract with Calgary
Goloubef signed a two-way contract with the Flames on Sunday that will take him to the end of this season. He's been waived for reassignment to AHL Stockton.
The Flames had a chance to get a closer look at Goloubef, as he represented Team Canada at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and took home a bronze medal. Now 28 years old, the defenseman was originally selected by the Blue Jackets with a second-round (37th overall) draft pick. He's provided only two goals and 21 assists through 129 NHL contests split between Columbus and Colorado, so fantasy owners shopping for help on the virtual blue line should look in another direction.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...