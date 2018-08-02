Cole Cassels: Bound for Germany
Cassels penned a one-year deal with the Wolfsburg Grizzlys (DEL) on Tuesday.
After three seasons playing in AHL Utica -- after having been drafted by the Canucks in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft -- Cassels will head overseas to continue his professional career. In 69 games for the Comets last year, the center tallied seven goals, 19 helpers and 70 PIM, but clearly didn't show the organization enough to warrant keeping him. At this point, it seems unlikely the 23-year-old will be able to work his way back into a NHL club.
