Cole Caufield: Back-to-back hat tricks

Caufield picked up a hat trick and added three assists in Team USA's 12-5 win over Slovakia at the Under-18 World Championship on Friday in Sweden.

Caufield now has seven goals in his first two games for the Americans. By comparison, Alex Ovechkin holds the all-time record for most goals in tournament history with 14. Caufield is a top prospect eligible for this June's NHL Entry Draft, and because he is undersized and an elite sniper, the common NHL comparison for Caufield has been Alex DeBrincat. DeBrincat scored 41 goals for Chicago this past season and Caufield has the talent to match that down the line. His draft stock is rising by the day. Caufield is committed to the University of Wisconsin.