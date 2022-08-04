Hults signed a contract with HC Bolzano on Wednesday, Brennan Klak of 630 CHED reports.

Hults logged 17 points in 54 contests with AHL Tucson last season. That wasn't enough to earn another look at the AHL level, and he'll instead take his talents overseas to the club his older brother, Mitch Hults, signed with this offseason. It's still possible the younger Hults, a fifth-round pick of the Kings in 2017, could eventually return to North American hockey, but it's increasingly unlikely he'll be a factor in fantasy at any point in his career.