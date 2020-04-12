Cole Hults: Lands deal with Kings
Hults signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Saturday.
Hults will enter the professional ranks after concluding a productive three-year career at Penn State in March. Over his 34 appearances as a junior for the Nittany Lions, the 21-year-old blueliner posted eight goals and 22 assists.
