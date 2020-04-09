Cole Perfetti: Top-5 North American skater

Perfetti was ranked the No. 5 North American skater according to NHL Central Scouting's 2020 Draft Prospect Rankings.

Perfetti is coming off a dominant year in the OHL with 37 goals and 74 assists in 61 games for the Saginaw Spirit, and he trailed only Marco Rossi of OHL Ottawa in total points. While Quinton Byfield figures to be the first center off the board at the 2020 NHL Draft, it will likely come down to Perfetti and Rossi for the next selection.