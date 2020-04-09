Cole Perfetti: Top-five North American prospect

Perfetti was ranked the No. 4 North American skater according to NHL Central Scouting's 2020 Midterm Rankings.

Perfetti is coming off a dominant year in the OHL in which he racked up 37 goals and 74 assists in 61 games for the Saginaw Spirit -- trailing only Marco Rossi for the league points lead. While Quinton Byfield figures to be the first center off the board at the 2020 NHL Draft, it will likely come down to Perfetti and Rossi for the next spot.