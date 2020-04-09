Cole Perfetti: Top-five North American prospect
Perfetti was ranked the No. 4 North American skater according to NHL Central Scouting's 2020 Midterm Rankings.
Perfetti is coming off a dominant year in the OHL in which he racked up 37 goals and 74 assists in 61 games for the Saginaw Spirit -- trailing only Marco Rossi for the league points lead. While Quinton Byfield figures to be the first center off the board at the 2020 NHL Draft, it will likely come down to Perfetti and Rossi for the next spot.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.