Blackwell will test the open market, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

The Predators are looking to revamp their forward group, so they're likely planning on having one of their youngsters fill Blackwell's rotational, fourth-line role in 2020-21. The 27-year-old forward only appeared in 27 games with Nashville last season, but he was able to pick up three goals and 10 points over that span, so he shouldn't have much trouble finding a two-way deal with another club this offseason.