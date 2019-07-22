Colin Greening: Ends professional career
Greening announced his retirement from professional hockey, CBC reports.
Greening saw action in 286 NHL games in his career, in which he notched 45 goals and 57 helpers. The center hasn't been in the league since 2015-16, spending the previous three years in the minors with AHL Toronto. With his playing days behind him, the 33-year-old plans to go back to school to further his education.
