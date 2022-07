White cleared waivers Wednesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

White was waived by the Senators and will now have his contract bought out, making him a free agent. The 25-year-old was drafted at No. 21 overall back in 2015 and spent parts of six seasons with Ottawa, peaking with 41 points in 2018-19. Last season, White managed 10 points (seven on the power play) in 24 games, so he's likely to attract some suitors at a reduced price from his previous salary of $4.75 million annually.