The Senators placed White on unconditional waivers for purpose of a buyout Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

White missed most of last season after undergoing shoulder surgery and ended up scoring just 10 points in 24 games. He still has three seasons left on a six-year deal that carries a $4.75 million AAV. Assuming he clears waivers, the 25-year-old will become a free agent. White could be an interesting option for teams looking to add some low-cost forward depth this offseason.