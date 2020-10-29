Wilson (hip) opened up about his life-long struggle with obsessive compulsive disorder in his The Players' Tribune article, which was published Thursday.

Wilson described how his battle with OCD has affected his NHL career, and how it ultimately led to him self-medicating with prescription drugs and alcohol in order to cope. The 31-year-old winger also relayed that he hasn't been able to walk normally since undergoing double hip surgery in December, and that his days of playing hockey have likely come to an end as a result. If Wilson does in fact retire, he'll finish his career having racked up 113 goals and 173 points in 632 career NHL contests.