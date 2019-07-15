Colton Hargrove: Headed overseas
Hargrove inked a one-year deal with Italian side HC Bolzano on Friday.
Following a three-year career at Western Michigan University, Hargrove spent the past four seasons tolling in the AHL. Selected by the Bruins in the seventh-round of the 2012 NHL Draft, the winger never made an appearance for the club. The 27-year-old will now try his hand in the EBEL, which likely marks the end of his chances of breaking into the NHL.
