Sceviour agreed to terms on a one-year contract with SC Bern (Switzerland) on Monday.

Sceviour played in just 35 games for the Oilers last season in which he managed two goals, three assists and 38 shots while averaging 9:28 of ice time. This likely will mark the end of the 33-year-old winger's NHL career which would see him eventually retire having logged 535 games for Dallas, Florida, Pittsburgh and Edmonton in which he racked up 156 points.