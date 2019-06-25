Bleackley wasn't given a qualifying offer from the Blues, making him a free agent, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The 23-year-old was decent in his first season with AHL Chicago this past season, notching 16 points in 57 games for the Wolves. He'll likely get an opportunity to contribute elsewhere in the minors, and could push for an NHL spot in the right situation.

