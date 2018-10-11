Connor Crisp: Retiring for health reasons
Crisp announced his retirement via social media, stating "The past several years I have been battling several post concussion symptoms that have continued to get worse every season, every hit and every fight."
Drafted by the Canadiens in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Crisp spent four seasons in the AHL, in which he saw limited due to injuries. The center notched 30 points in 44 outings for ECHL Toledo last year, but will unfortunately have to end his playing career.
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...