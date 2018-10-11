Crisp announced his retirement via social media, stating "The past several years I have been battling several post concussion symptoms that have continued to get worse every season, every hit and every fight."

Drafted by the Canadiens in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Crisp spent four seasons in the AHL, in which he saw limited due to injuries. The center notched 30 points in 44 outings for ECHL Toledo last year, but will unfortunately have to end his playing career.