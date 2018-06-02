The Penguins decided not to preserve the contract rights of Hall by Friday's deadline, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

This means Hall -- whom the Penguins had chosen as a 2016 third-rounder -- will re-enter the next draft. As noted in this latest report, the defenseman has dealt with a myriad of injuries, including his sustaining a broken jaw and needing surgery on both of his shoulders. The 20-year-old did make his way into 47 games with OHL Kitchener this past season, with 11 assists standing as his point total over that span, but fantasy owners can disregard him for now as it's back to square one for the NHL hopeful.