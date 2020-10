Hobbs did not receive a qualifying offer from the Capitals and will become a UFA on Friday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Hobbs has struggled since joining AHL Hershey in 2017-18 -- he's recorded 36 points in 119 games with the Capitals' minor-league affiliate. In 2019-20, he was limited to just two points in 16 contests. The 23-year-old blueliner will likely only get a minor-league contract for the upcoming season, but it would be a stretch to call him a prospect at this point.